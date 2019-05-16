Weather Authority: Warm up to continue into the weekend

While a weak cold front could bring some showers to the area over the next few days, don't expect it to keep temperatures from warming up.

Expect a high of 75 degrees Thursday with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday should bring more of the same with an even warmer high temperature of 80 degrees, but a chance of afternoon showers and storms.

The threat of storms will subside as we begin what should be a beautiful, warm weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 78, while Sunday will bring even more sun and highs in the low 80s.

For the latest forecasts, DOWNLOAD the FOX 29 Weather Authority App.