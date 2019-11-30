Weather Authority: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of wintry mix Sunday

A cloudy Saturday night with a low of 32, as a wintery mix begins across the Delaware Valley by 5 or 6 a.m. Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carbon and Monroe Counties beginning 4 a.m. Sunday and continuing to 1 a.m Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, Berks, Lehigh and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania and Mercer County in New Jersey. Advisories begin 3 a.m. Sunday .

Total snow up to one inch is forecasted for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. A light ice glaze to a few hundreths of an inch of ice is also to be expected.

Counties within the Winter Weather Advisory should expect slick conditions.

The winter precipitation will move out into the Atlantic Ocean by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Sunday: Wintry mix, snow. High: 47