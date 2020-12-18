White Christmas? Precipitation-packed system to move through area late next week

A precipitation-packed system that's expected to move through the region late next week has many dreaming of a white Christmas.

FOX 29's Sue Serio gave us an early look at the holiday forecast Friday morning.

Christmas Eve, next Thursday will likely bring our next chance of precipitation following this week's nor'easter.

Thursday is expected to be warmer with temperatures in or near the 50s, so the system expected to move through beginning in the afternoon will likely bring rain.

The rain could be heavy at times, but will be followed by a cold front packing colder air.

Sue says on Christmas Eve night, that rain could potentially change over to snow, possibly accumulating slightly, or even leaving a coating on the ground Christmas Day.

If it happens, it won't be significant snow like we saw this week, but it would certainly be a pleasant surprise on a Christmas morning that will be different for so many this year.

2009 was the last time we had snow on the ground on Christmas Day, but Sue says 2002 was the last time it actually snowed on Christmas Day.

