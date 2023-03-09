Weather Authority: Winter set to make return Friday with heavy rain; snow in Lehigh Valley, Poconos

Thursday was a beautiful day, with highs in the lower 50s and brilliant sunshine.

Friday marks the beginning of winter’s attempt to hold on just a bit longer.

Overnight, temps will dip into the lower 30s, as cloud covers the region.

Rain moves into the Delaware Valley after lunch, sometime between 1 and 3 p.m. By dinnertime, it will turn into a soaker for the area. Then the heavy rain moves out by 10 p.m.

Farther north, into the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, expect see measurable snow, up to five inches in the Poconos. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the area.

As the system pulls away Saturday morning, portions of Bucks and Montgomery counties, as well as Burlington and Mercer counties will see a coating to about an inch of snow between 9 and 11 a.m. Philadelphia and areas of Delaware County will see some flurries, while South Jersey and Delaware will see just rain.

Saturday’s temperatures represent the beginning of a cold stretch, for this time of year. Saturday, highs will only make it to the mid-40s, and remain there through the weekend.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be cold and windy, with a high only reaching 40. Temps should begin to warm by the end of next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32

FRIDAY: Rainy afternoon. High: 46, Low: 38

SATURDAY: Morning rain, snow. High: 44, Low: 32

SUNDAY: Evening rain, snow. High: 48, Low: 38

MONDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 48, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Windy, cold. High: 40, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Still windy. High: 44, Low: 32