Winter storm watches issued as coastal storm could bring heavy snow, strong winds

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware as a coastal storm is forecasted to bring snow to the area Friday night and into Saturday.

The watches will go into effect at 7 p.m. Friday evening and have been issued for the I-95 corridor and areas to the south and east - including portions of southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and all of Delaware.

The watch means heavy snow is possible, along with winds of up to 40 mph.

Before the snow starts, we'll continue to deal with frigid temperatures on Thursday, with some areas starting the day in the single digits. High temperatures will only reach the mid-30s.

Friday should be a little warmer, with a high of 39, but temps will drop back down into the 20s as the storm moves through Saturday.

How much snow will we get?

Despite their confidence that we will in fact be impacted by a coastal storm Friday night and into Saturday, forecasters still have low confidence when it comes to forecasting snow totals for this storm.

The models continue to differ on the storm's track and whether the storm will hug the coast or move further out to see.

A path further out to sea, as the GFS model predicts, could mean a few inches for towns in coastal New Jersey and Delaware. The rest and area to the north and west would only see about a coating in that scenario.

Should the storm hug the coast, as the European model predicts, southern New Jersey could see a foot or more of snow, with interior New Jersey and Philadelphia possibly seeing around 6 inches. The Lehigh Valley would only see light snow in this scenario.

In either scenario, the best chance of seeing 6 or more inches will be in coastal New Jersey.

Wind and coastal flooding threats

Strong winds will be possible from Friday night through Saturday, potentially causing blowing and drifting snow. Those conditions could create very low visibilities, especially along the Delaware and New Jersey Coasts.

Wind chills also be frigid, with temperatures already forecasted to be in the 20s Saturday.

Minor coastal flooding is possible Saturday morning along portions of the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. Gale Warnings have also been issued in those areas.

