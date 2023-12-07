Winter weather: Snow showers across Delaware Valley to end with flurries in Philadelphia

Snow is falling once again, but it still won't bring Philadelphia any closer to breaking its nearly 700 days without an inch of snow!

The snow showers started Wednesday as several Pennsylvania counties saw a light coating, which will continue for most of Thursday morning.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the snow will move through the Delaware Valley, coming to an end in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Related article

Philadelphia suburbs, along with some of Delaware, will see a dusting. However, the city itself should only expect some flurries by the afternoon.

Thursday temperatures will reach a high of 42 before dropping into the 30s overnight, then picking up into the 50s for Friday and Saturday.