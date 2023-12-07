Expand / Collapse search

Winter weather: Snow showers across Delaware Valley to end with flurries in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:59AM
Weather Forecast
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Thursday morning forecast

Bitter cold brings snow showers across the Delaware Valley Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - Snow is falling once again, but it still won't bring Philadelphia any closer to breaking its nearly 700 days without an inch of snow!

The snow showers started Wednesday as several Pennsylvania counties saw a light coating, which will continue for most of Thursday morning.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the snow will move through the Delaware Valley, coming to an end in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Related

How long has Philadelphia gone without seeing over an inch of snow?
article

How long has Philadelphia gone without seeing over an inch of snow?

Philadelphia is in something of a snow drought, but forecasters are optimistic it could end this winter.

Philadelphia suburbs, along with some of Delaware, will see a dusting. However, the city itself should only expect some flurries by the afternoon.

Thursday temperatures will reach a high of 42 before dropping into the 30s overnight, then picking up into the 50s for Friday and Saturday.