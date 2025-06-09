NJ Primary Election 2025: Residents sound off ahead of voting; Political analyst breaks down the race

The Brief 11 candidates are competing to replace two-term incumbent Governor Phil Murphy. Primary election day is Tuesday, June 10. Polls close at 8 p.m. New Jersey residents sound off on the policies most important to them.



Economic issues are a top concern for voters who’ll take part in New Jersey’s Republican and Democratic primaries for Governor on Tuesday.

What we know:

There are six Democrats vying to replace two-term incumbent Phil Murphy and five Republicans battling it out for the nomination.

Mount Holly is the county seat of Burlington County, New Jersey with a population of 10,000.

What they're saying:

On Monday, outside its bustling municipal building, voters were willing to talk politics and policy.

Jospeh Valez said he will vote with his pocketbook.

"Number one property tax for sure. Healthcare, if they can do anything about that. Mainly, property tax," he said.

Valez of Mount Laurel said he’s sure to vote Tuesday in New Jersey’s crowded field of candidates for Governor in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Valez wants lower property taxes.

"It’s ridiculous. I lived in Florida for a good decade and to come up here everything is ridiculously expensive. Property tax goes beyond it," said Valez.

Surveys rank New Jersey as having the highest property tax in the nation.

It’s an issue Patrick Boria of Camden sees. Boria, retired, says the rising cost of food has sent him to a food pantry while property taxes are punishing.

He was asked if he wanted a candidate to drive down property taxes? He responded, "hold them down for seniors- -look for some rebates, give them some rebates just be fair."

Aaron Klein is a recent college graduate who said he’s a progressive in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump.

"I would hope to elect a governor who would be pro-people and not so much concerned with punishing people who’ve not committed crimes," said Klein of Hainesport.

Back in Camden, Patrick Boria added he voted by mail, and now he’s skipping town. He was asked about his claim that he’s leaving New Jersey.

"I am because of what it cost to survive. I’ll be able to save and have a little more money in my pocket," said Boria.

Dig deeper:

