Barack Obama to campaign for Joe Biden in Philadelphia with drive-in rally Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA - Former President Barack Obama will host a drive-in rally in Philadelphia Wednesday as he campaigns for Joe Biden.
The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that Obama would be traveling to Philadelphia for the event.
Along with campaigning for Biden, Obama will also be encouraging voters to make plans to vote early.
The Biden campaign has yet to announce a time and location for the rally.
The event comes as both Biden and President Trump set their sights on Pennsylvania as a key battleground state in the upcoming election.
Both Trump and Biden will visit Erie, Pennsylvania Tuesday.
