Barack Obama to campaign for Joe Biden in Philadelphia with drive-in rally Wednesday

article

Former President Barack Obama will host a drive-in rally in Philadelphia Wednesday as he campaigns for Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that Obama would be traveling to Philadelphia for the event.

Along with campaigning for Biden, Obama will also be encouraging voters to make plans to vote early.

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 ELECTION

The Biden campaign has yet to announce a time and location for the rally.

The event comes as both Biden and President Trump set their sights on Pennsylvania as a key battleground state in the upcoming election.

Advertisement

Both Trump and Biden will visit Erie, Pennsylvania Tuesday.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!