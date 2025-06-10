Rep. Mikie Sherrill wins Democratic primary for NJ governor, AP projects

Rep. Mikie Sherrill will win the Democratic primary race for New Jersey governor, AP projects, claiming victory over a crowded and competitive field of prominent current and former officeholders.

The moderate congressional Democrat will fight to keep the Garden State blue as she faces Republican winner Jack Ciattarelli in the November general election. Because the New Jersey gubernatorial race is one of the first major elections since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, there’s a tremendous amount at stake simply through public perception.

This is a breaking news update.

Who is Mikie Sherrill?

Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, was the establishment, left-of-center candidate in a crowded field of Democratic contenders.

Most of her campaign messaging had leaned on her military experience and being able to handle conflict.

"I learned early on: In a crisis, the worst thing you can do is freeze," she said. "You have to choose to lead,"

Sherrill has represented the 11th District, which includes parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, since her 2018 election during President Donald Trump's first administration's midterm. Sherrill flipped the district from Republican control with former Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's retirement and has been reelected three times since. Sherrill raised $2.8 million during the primary election, placing her among the top House fundraisers in the country.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" rally, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Elizabeth, N.J. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Before getting elected to Congress, she was a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. She served in the Navy from 1994 to 2003.

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, the 53-year-old now lives in Montclair, New Jersey with her husband. She is also a mother of four.

During an interview with NJ Now, she said she would address the state’s affordability issues by building more housing, investing in community solar to lower utility costs, and holding the grid operator PJM accountable.

