Philadelphia officials deny Donald Trump's 'cheating' claim, ask him to provide proof

Philadelphia officials are pushing back against an Election Day claim made by former President Donald Trump, without evidence, that there was ‘a lot of talk about massive cheating in Philadelphia.’

Trump posted the accusation to his Truth Social account at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, as voters continued heading to the polls in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania.

Shortly after his post, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a statement countering Trump’s claim and inviting the former president to provide any facts or evidence to back the allegation.

"The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation," Krasner wrote on X. "We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath."

Featured article

Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican, also denied there was any truth to Trump’s allegation.

"There is absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure," Bluestein wrote on X.

Bluestein added that the City Commissioners Office had been in regular contact with the RNC and that they’ve been responsive to every report of irregularities at the polls.

About two hours after Trump's post, Bluestein and City Commissioner Omar Sabir held a brief press conference.

"To be clear, Philadelphia elections are safe, simple, secure, and they have always been. There is no cheating, there is no smoke to it. People say things, but it doesn't necessarily mean it's true," Sabir said.

Pennsylvania, for the second presidential election in a row, will be closely watched through the night Tuesday as both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris try to secure the 19 electoral votes up for grabs.