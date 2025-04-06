Armed barricade incident prompts shelter-in-place in Doylestown: officials
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A shelter-in-place has been issued for those living in a Doylestown neighborhood.
According to police, the shelter-in-place is due to an armed barricade incident.
What we know:
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, reports came in of an armed barricade situation in Doylestown.
In a post to Facebook, the Borough of Doylestown said police are dealing with an armed barricaded person in the area of 5 Broadale Road.
Those in that area have been told to shelter-in-place immediately.
According to an emergency alert, Central Bucks Regional asks those sheltering in place to lock their doors, and move to a secure location away from windows.
Call 9-1-1 to report any suspicious activity.
What's next:
SWAT teams and negotiators will arrive to assist police at the scene.
This is an ongoing situation.
Check back for updates.