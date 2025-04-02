Masked intruders with crowbar break into New Jersey home: police

article

Authorities in Mercer County are searching for three masked people who they say broke into a home in the dark of night using a crowbar.

Investigators believe the trio found car keys, but they did not steal the vehicle, and fled the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the masked suspects is encouraged to call police immediately.

What we know:

The East Windsor Police Department said three masked suspects arrived at a home on Copland Court around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the suspects was armed with a crowbar, according to police, and the trio first tried to break into the home's front windows.

Security footage shows the suspects dressed in black outside the home before police say they broke in through the front door.

Once inside, police say they located a car key but they "were unsuccessful in stealing it."

The suspects quickly fled the home before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not speculated why the suspects targeted the home.

It's also unknown what prevented the suspects from stealing the homeowner's car.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact police immediately.