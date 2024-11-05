Live Results: Who is winning presidential election in Pennsylvania

The Brief Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 19 electoral college votes. Neither Donald Trump nor Harris were able to gain a meaningful edge in the polls in Pennsylvania leading up to Election Day. A battle for an open U.S. Senate seat between Bob Casey and David McCormick is among a number of key statewide races. Voters also chose candidates for U.S. House, Attorney General, Auditor General, Treasurer, and State House and Senate.



Polls have closed and ballots are being counted in Pennsylvania, a swing state that many believe could determine the outcome of the presidential election. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigned hard in Pennsylvania in an effort to secure 19 electoral college votes that are up for grabs.

JUMP TO: Presidential Race | U.S. Senate Race | U.S. House Race | Other Pennsylvania Races

Pennsylvania voters also picked between Bob Casey and David McCormick in the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat. Casey, the incumbent who has won his last three re-election bids, is considered the favorite, but experts say the Trump-backed McCormick figures to put up the "strongest challenge" for Casey’s seat.

Other races unfolding in the Commonwealth include bids for Attorney General, Auditor General, Treasurer and dozens of State Senate and House chairs.

All eyes are on Pennsylvania for the second-straight presidential election as many experts predict the notorious swing state with 19 electoral college votes will heavily influence who will lead the country for the next four years.

Both candidates made countless stops in Pennsylvania during their campaign blitzes, and the only presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was hosted in Philadelphia – a city with over one million registered voters.

Trump, who won Pennsylvania in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in 2020, had several key campaign moments in the battleground state. The former president dodged an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, and worked behind the counter at a McDonald's to troll Harris's claim that she worked at the fast food chain.

Harris also emphasized Pennsylvania in her sweep through the swing states, making stops in Philly and its heavily populated suburbs that help carry the state's vote. She hosted a bipartisan event with Liz Cheney , who predicted that "millions" of moderate republicans would choose Harris at the ballot box.

Neither candidate was able to get a bite on Pennsylvania in the polls leading up to Election Day, with many pollsters predicting razor-thin margins or virtual ties. Pennsylvania carries 19 electoral college votes, which is tied with Nebraska for sixth most in the country.

Incumbent Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R) along with five other candidates are vying for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat. Casey, whose website describes him as "a voice for middle-class families, workers, and seniors," has won his last three re-election bids since he first won a U.S. Senate seat in 2006.

Meanwhile, McCormick has never held a political office and lost the 2022 Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ultimately lost to John Fetterman (D). Still, the Associated Press called McCormick's campaign "the strongest challenge to Casey in his three reelection bids."

McCormick, an ex-hedge fund CEO, earned an endorsement from former president Trump during his campaign. Casey, meanwhile, was endorsed by Harris and Fetterman.

U.S. House races were called by the Associated Press for representatives Brandan Boyle, Dwight Evans and Mary Gay Scanlon shortly after polls closed.

Scanlon, 65, was running for a fourth term in her Democratic-leaning district based in Delaware County, just outside Philadelphia. Scanlon beat Republican Alfeia Goodwin.

Boyle, a former state lawmaker, was running for a sixth term in his heavily Democratic district in Philadelphia.