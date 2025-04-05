Philadelphia gun violence: Violent start to weekend as 3 shot across city

article

The Brief It was a violent night in Philadelphia as three different people were shot in various neighborhoods. A suspect was taken into custody in one of the shootings, while police are searching for suspects in the other acts of violence.



Philadelphia has experienced yet another violent start to the weekend with three separate shootings ringing out into the night.

What we know:

Three separate shootings across Philadelphia left three different people hospitalized, while police launch investigations.

Friday night, around 10 p.m., a man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest while sitting inside a vehicle in a driveway on the 5100 block of Saul Street. Police then rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials said a 58-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. Charges are pending.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say a woman was injured in a shooting after she was followed by another vehicle from King of Prussia into North Philadelphia.

The woman told police she noted a black Nissan, with tinted windows and a left front headlight that wasn’t working, was following her from King of Prussia onto the Schuylkill Expressway. She said the car continued to follow her on the Vine Street Expressway and after she exited onto city streets. Eventually, on the 400 block of North 5th Street, the driver of the Nissan got out of the vehicle and began firing a handgun at the woman’s car, hitting her in the head. The driver then jumped back into the Nissan and drove off.

The woman managed to find her way to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital about 3:15 Saturday morning. She was treated for the gunshot wound on the left side of her forehead. Police have launched an investigation.

More gun violence:

Meanwhile, in Frankford, a man, walking with a woman on the 5000 block of Mulberry Street a little before 4 a.m. Saturday was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said, in their preliminary investigation, three or four men in a dark-colored van drove up, took aim at the man, then drove off.

What's next: