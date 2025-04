The Brief Fire crews tackled a blaze at Penn's Landing Sunday. The fire has been placed under control.



Crews tackled a boat fire at Penn's Landing Sunday morning.

The fire sent a plume of black smoke into the air.

What we know:

A boat caught fire at Cherry Street Pier on the 100 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard Sunday morning.

The fire has since been deemed under control.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been announced yet.