How to watch Good Day Philadelphia on FOX LOCAL Tuesday, March 18

Major League Baseball is back and the 2025 season is set to kick off Tuesday morning with Game 1 of the MLB World Tour Tokyo Series.

You can catch all the action on FOX 29 with coverage beginning at 6 a.m.

If you don't want to miss out on your daily dose of Good Day Philadelphia, you can still catch all six hours of Good Day on the FOX LOCAL app for your mobile device or connected TV!

How to watch FOX 29 Philadelphia for free on FOX LOCAL

FOX 29 Philadelphia is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 29 Philadelphia locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

Here’s how to download the FOX LOCAL app:

How to get FOX LOCAL on your phone

Take FOX 29 wherever you go by downloading FOX LOCAL on your iPhone or Android.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download .

How to watch FOX 29 Philadelphia on Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia."

How to watch FOX 29 Philadelphia on Amazon FireTV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia."

How to watch FOX 29 Philadelphia on Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia."

How to watch FOX 29 Philadelphia on Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia."

How to watch FOX 29 Philadelphia on Vizio TV

Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia."

More Ways To Watch

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4116), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1125), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 256), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.