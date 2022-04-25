Kids living with disabilities get the chance to play baseball with NJ Miracle League

Play ball! Baseball season is in full swing at a very special field in South Jersey.

The Camden County Miracle League is home to dozens of children living with disabilities who want to play baseball.

The league matches every player up with a buddy who help them learn and play America's favorite pastime.

Kids are cheered on by family, friends and teammates as they play on a field made just for them. The non-latex rubber surfacing is easier for people with mobility devices, such as walkers, crutches and wheelchairs, to round the bases.

This very special field lets the kids truly the game and work on their skills.

Trevor, who goes by the name "Homerun King," appears to have an MVP title in his future.

His moms says the field has been a blessing for her son and so many others.

"If it’s bumpy he could fall over. But because it’s a nice, straight field he’s golden."

All kids with disabilities are welcome to join the league, which hosts games every Saturday.