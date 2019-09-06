Krasner discusses new monthly One Stop Job and Resource Hub

Whether you are a victim of a crime, have a loved one in the criminal justice system or need help finding employment or other social services, there is now a One-Stop Job and Resource Hub.

The goal of the hub is to help prevent crime and improve the quality of life in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner introduced the program. He joined "Good Day Philadelphia" Thursday morning along with Kalef Jones, who spent years in and out of prison and is now helping others succeed thanks to these resources.

Why the need for these services? The unemployment rate of formerly incarcerated people in 2008 (the most recent year for which data is available) was 27.3 percent, compared to 4 percent in the general public.

PrisonPolicy.org released data for percentage rate of unemployment for ex-offenders, saying it's 30 percent within 2 years of release, 21 percent within 2 to 3 years of release, and just under 14 percent for those released over 4 years.

The Job and Resource Hub was open Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.at the YMCA Columbia North at 1400 North Broad Street, and it will be held the first Thursday of every month at changing locations.