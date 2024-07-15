Mike Jerrick shares health update after prostate cancer diagnosis, surgery

As many Good Day Philadelphia viewers have noticed, Mike Jerrick has been off the air for the past few weeks.

Monday morning, he made a brief appearance to explain his absence, alongside our Dr. Mike Cirigliano to share an update on his health.

Mike was diagnosed with prostate cancer this past May.

The discovery came after a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test - a test typically recommended for men over the age of 40.

Next, it was time for an MRI.

Dr. Mike put Mike in touch with Dr. Daniel Lee - a urologist with Penn Medicine – to get a better picture of Mike’s treatment options as some of the cancer appeared to be moving beyond the prostate area.

Dr. Lee ultimately recommended surgery, having determined there was a good possibility the cancer could spread.

Mike decided to go through with the procedure a few weeks ago to have his prostate robotically removed.

When he woke up from surgery, he was flanked by daughters Jess and Jill, his granddaughter Teddie, and his co-host Alex Holley.

Mike will still be off the air for a few more weeks as he recovers, but he wanted to share an update for our viewers.

"I wasn’t suspended, I wasn’t fired, I didn’t get into trouble, I wasn’t on a long vacation. I was getting this taken care of," Mike explained with a smile.

He also took time to thank the rest of the urology team over at Penn Medicine – including Dr. Margaux Johnson and Nurse Practitioner Jahna Knobler.

He also shouted out Steve Morrison, of WMMR’s ‘Preston and Steve,’ who helped guide him through the process after having gone through the same procedure a few years back.

We look forward to having the Good Day Philadelphia team back together in the coming weeks.