Sides with a Twist: Cheddar broccoli stuffing muffins, cheesesteak stuffed stuffing recipes

Chef Milly Medley shares his special stuffing recipes.

Cheesesteak Stuffed Stuffing 

What you will need: 

  • 10 oz Stuffing bread cubes 
  • 1 cup shredded cheese 
  • 2 cups chicken stock 
  • 2 eggs 
  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic 
  • 1/2 cup diced onions ( light sauté ) 
  • 1/2 celery ( light sauté ) 
  • 1/4 cup melted butter 
  • 8oz Philadelphia cheesesteak meat( cooked ) 
  • Cheese wiz - as cheesy as you want 
  • Large pinch salt 
  • Medium pinch pepper

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl combine all ingredients except cooked meat & cheese wiz. Mix  
  2. Spray baking pan with non-stick spray. Add mix save some stuffing mix for topping. Make a hole in the middle of your mix within the pan to fill with cheese wiz and cheesesteak meat. 
  3. Cover your cheesesteak with the saved stuffing mix. 
  4. Bake 400 degrees for 20 mins 

Cheddar Broccoli Stuffing Muffins

What you will need: 

  • Muffin pan 
  • 12oz’s stuffing cubed bread 
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar 
  • 2 cups broccoli ( cooked ) 
  • 1 egg 
  • 2 cups chicken stock 
  • Small blocks Velveeta cheese 
  • Large pinch salt 
  • Large pinch pepper 
  • Half stick melted butter

Directions:  

  1. Spray muffin pan with non-stick spray 
  2. Combine all ingredients except Velveeta cheese blocks in a large bowl and mix. 
  3. Fill muffin pan with mix. Place Velveeta cheese block on top of your muffin mix and push to the center.
  4. Bake 400 degrees for 25 min 