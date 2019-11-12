Sides with a Twist: Cheddar broccoli stuffing muffins, cheesesteak stuffed stuffing recipes
Cheesesteak Stuffed Stuffing
What you will need:
- 10 oz Stuffing bread cubes
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 cup diced onions ( light sauté )
- 1/2 celery ( light sauté )
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 8oz Philadelphia cheesesteak meat( cooked )
- Cheese wiz - as cheesy as you want
- Large pinch salt
- Medium pinch pepper
Directions:
- In a large bowl combine all ingredients except cooked meat & cheese wiz. Mix
- Spray baking pan with non-stick spray. Add mix save some stuffing mix for topping. Make a hole in the middle of your mix within the pan to fill with cheese wiz and cheesesteak meat.
- Cover your cheesesteak with the saved stuffing mix.
- Bake 400 degrees for 20 mins
Cheddar Broccoli Stuffing Muffins
What you will need:
- Muffin pan
- 12oz’s stuffing cubed bread
- 1 cup shredded cheddar
- 2 cups broccoli ( cooked )
- 1 egg
- 2 cups chicken stock
- Small blocks Velveeta cheese
- Large pinch salt
- Large pinch pepper
- Half stick melted butter
Directions:
- Spray muffin pan with non-stick spray
- Combine all ingredients except Velveeta cheese blocks in a large bowl and mix.
- Fill muffin pan with mix. Place Velveeta cheese block on top of your muffin mix and push to the center.
- Bake 400 degrees for 25 min