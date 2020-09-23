The CROWN Act: FOX 29 staff share their natural hair experiences after House passes bill

Natural hair bias may soon be a thing of the past after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act.

The bill would make it illegal for employers and public schools to discriminate against Black people who wear their hair in its natural state or a protective style.

The CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, was first introduced in January of 2019 by California Senator Holly Mitchell.

By July of this year, the act was passed in six other states, including New Jersey.

The bill is now headed to the Senate.

The journey to embracing natural hair has not always been easy, particularly for Black women. Wednesday morning, on Good Day Philadelphia, Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley spoke with three of their FOX 29 colleagues about their own natural hair journeys and the significance of the CROWN Act.

Their stories are just the start of what Good Day will spend part of the next three days covering the CROWN Act and natural hair.

