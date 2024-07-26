Multi-vehicle crash, fire shuts down Atlantic County roadway

A tragic multi-vehicle accident and fire in Atlantic County has closed a main roadway in and out of Atlantic City.

It happened Friday evening, just after 8:30, on the 8000 block of Black Horse Pike, in Pleasantville.

According to initial reports, at least one person was dead when crews arrived on the scene.

Multiple people were also reported to be injured.

There were no details of what led to the crash, or how many people or vehicles were involved. NJDOT said the road will be closed for an extended period of time.