Today's best mortgage rate deal? 20-year rates hold steady for 6th day | Feb. 4, 2022

Check out the mortgage rates for Feb. 4, 2022, which are trending up from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates held steady for a 20-year repayment term and rose for all others since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.750%, up from 3.625%, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.250%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.625%, +0.250

Rates last updated on Feb. 4, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Locking in a 20-year mortgage rate today could allow buyers to secure a relatively low rate and ensure a manageable monthly mortgage payment. Despite a fairly calm week for mortgage rates, three key rates rose today, including 30-year rates, which are the most popular. Further increases are likely on the way, so buyers may want to consider locking in a rate today.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

After a week of relative stability mortgage refinance rates rose today across all repayment terms. Still, current rates are well below pre-pandemic mortgage rates. Homeowners with older mortgages stand to gain the most by locking in a refinance rate today, ahead of further increases that experts predict are on the horizon. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.750%, up from 3.625%, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.375%, up from 3.250%, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.625%, +0.250

Factors that influence mortgage rates (and are out of your control)

Many factors influence the interest rate a lender may offer you. Some — such as your credit score — are in your control. But others you have no ability to affect, such as:

The economy — During financial downturns, the Fed may lower interest rates to try to stimulate the economy. And when the economy is doing well, interest rates can rise.

Inflation — Interest rates tend to move with inflation. When the overall cost of goods and services increases, interest rates are also likely to rise.

The Federal Reserve — The Fed may choose to lower interest rates to stimulate a struggling economy, or raise rates in an attempt to put the brakes on inflation.

Macro employment trends — When many people are out of work, as they were during the months of pandemic lockdown, mortgage rates may fall. As employment increases, interest rates typically also increase.

Current mortgage rates

The average mortgage rate across all repayment terms rose to 3.188% today, the highest it’s been since Jan. 31.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.750%. This is up from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.250%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly the same as this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.750%, up from 3.625% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.250%, the same as last week

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, the same as last week

Comparing home loan types

Home ownership is a key component of the American Dream for many people. And between the federal government and private lenders, multiple types of home loans are available to help as many people as possible achieve the dream of owning a home.

With so many options, it can be difficult to know which type of home loan may be best for your needs. Here are some comparisons to help you understand the difference between loan types.

Government-backed vs. conventional loans

Government-backed loans are either issued or insured by the federal government. These include FHA loans, VA loans, and USDA loans. Conventional loans are not issued or insured by the government.

Because the risk to private lenders is lower with government-backed loans, these loans can be easier to get, but have higher interest rates. With conventional loans, the lender assumes all the risk if a borrower defaults, so they can be more difficult to get. But if you have the credit score and income to qualify for a conventional loan, you may find you’re able to get a better interest rate.

Fixed-rate vs. adjustable-rate mortgage

With a fixed-rate mortgage, your interest rate will remain the same for the life of your loan. At the beginning of your loan, you’ll know exactly how much total interest you’ll pay. But the rate can — and usually does — change with an adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM. This means the total interest cost of the loan will also change.

ARMs tend to have introductory interest rates that are lower than fixed rates. But when the introductory period ends, the rate can move based on market factors.

Fixed-rate loans can be good for people who know they’ll be in their homes long term. ARMs may be a good option for people who don’t expect to stay in a home long, or who are confident they’ll be able to refinance into a fixed-rate loan when the introductory rate ends.

30-year vs. other terms

The repayment term is the number of years over which you’ll pay back your mortgage. Common terms for fixed-rate mortgages are 30 (the most common), 20, 15, and 10 years.

Generally, the longer your repayment period, the higher your interest rate and total interest costs will be, but you’ll have a lower monthly payment. With shorter terms, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate and total interest costs, but a higher monthly payment.

Conforming vs. jumbo loans

Conforming loans are for amounts that fall below Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s established limits. Jumbo loans exceed that limit, which is $548,250 for a single-family home in 2021.

Jumbo loans are generally more difficult to get and come with higher interest rates. But if your dream house is $600,000, you’ll likely need a jumbo loan.

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during home ownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among insurers, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

