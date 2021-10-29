Mortgage rates tick up, but 30-year terms still holding below 3% | Oct. 29, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Oct. 29, 2021, which are mostly up from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates held steady for one key term and rose for three others since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.990%, up from 2.940%, +0.050

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.250%, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.125%, +0.250

Rates last updated on Oct. 29, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: After dipping briefly yesterday, 15-year and 10-year mortgage rates bounced back up, while 30-year rates edged north slightly. Experts have predicted rates will continue to rise through the end of the year, and 30-year rates have been hovering near 3% since late September. But despite today’s minor increase, 30-year rates remain below 3%, meaning homebuyers still have a chance to lock in savings if they choose the most common mortgage term.

To find the best mortgage rate, start by using Credible, which can show you current mortgage and refinance rates:

Browse rates from multiple lenders so you can make an informed decision about your home loan.

Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 4,500 Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0).

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates rose for three key terms since yesterday. The average mortgage refinance rate leapt to 2.625% today, up from 2.516% yesterday. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, up from 2.940%, +0.185

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, up from 2.250%, +0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, up from 2.125%, +0.125

Rates last updated on Oct. 29, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

A site like Credible can be a big help when you’re ready to compare mortgage refinance loans. Credible lets you see prequalified rates for conventional mortgages from multiple lenders all within a few minutes. Visit Credible today to get started.

Credible has earned a 4.7 star rating (out of a possible 5.0) on Trustpilot and more than 4,500 reviews from customers who have safely compared prequalified rates.

Why do mortgage rates fluctuate?

If you follow mortgage interest rates for a few days, you’ll likely notice that rates can fluctuate by a bit — or a lot — from day to day. Many factors drive these fluctuations. Here are some of the most common reasons why mortgage rates move frequently:

Employment patterns

The job market has a widespread effect on the nation’s overall economic health. When more people are out of work, the economy suffers. When more people are fully employed, the economy benefits. The employment rate is also an indicator of demand for mortgages.

When more people are unemployed, fewer people will be looking to get a mortgage and buy a home — and that lower demand will push interest rates down. When the employment rate improves, demand for mortgages will likely keep pace. And as demand for mortgages rises, so will mortgage interest rates.

The bond market

Because bonds are a lower-risk type of investment, demand for bonds can increase when investors are wary of other investment vehicles, or fearful of the overall state of the economy. Increased demand for bonds causes their price to rise and their earnings — called their yield — to fall.

When bond yields fall, consumer interest rates generally do as well, including mortgage interest rates. When investors feel more confident about the economy, demand for bonds declines, bond prices drop and yields rise. And interest rates tend to follow.

Federal Reserve System

"The Fed," as it’s commonly called, is the United States’ central bank. But it doesn’t actually set mortgage rates. Rather, multiple things the Fed does influence mortgage rates. For example, while mortgage rates don’t mirror the Fed funds rate — the rate banks apply when borrowing lending money to each other overnight — they do tend to follow it. If that rate rises, mortgage rates typically rise in tandem.

The Fed also buys and sells mortgage-backed securities, or MBS — a package of similar loans that a major mortgage investor buys and then resells to investors in the bond market. Rates tend to be lower when the Fed is doing a lot of buying. When the Fed buys fewer MBS, demand falls and rates will likely rise. Similarly, when the Fed raises the Fed fund rate, mortgage rates will also increase.

Global economy

Global banking systems and economies are closely interconnected. When economies in other parts of the world — especially Europe and Asia — experience a downturn, it affects investors and financial institutions in the United States. And, when foreign economies are doing well, they may attract more American investors — and divert those investment dollars out of the U.S. economy.

Those global influences contribute to the overall health of the U.S. economy. When the domestic economy is doing well, interest rates rise. And when the American economy falters, interest rates fall.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage rate is 2.623%.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.990%. This is up from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is up from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is up from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

You can explore your mortgage options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare current rates from various lenders who offer mortgage refinancing as well as home loans. Check out Credible and get prequalified today, and take a look at today’s refinance rates through the link below.

Thousands of Trustpilot reviewers rate Credible "excellent."

Rates last updated on Oct. 29, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.990%, down from 3.250% last week, -0.260

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.250% last week, +0.125

Rates last updated on Oct. 29, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

If you’re trying to find the right rate for your home mortgage or looking to refinance an existing home, consider using Credible. You can use Credible's free online tool to easily compare multiple lenders and see prequalified rates in just a few minutes.

With more than 4,500 reviews, Credible maintains an "excellent" Trustpilot score.

What credit score do I need to buy a house?

The credit score you’ll need to get a mortgage will vary depending on multiple factors, including the type of mortgage you apply for. Here are the general credit score requirements for some popular mortgage products.

FHA loans

The Federal Housing Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, insures these loans, which are made by private lenders. It’s possible to qualify for an FHA loan with a credit score as low as 500, but you’ll need to have a down payment of at least 10%. With a credit score of 580 or higher, you’d only be required to put down 3.5%.

VA loans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guarantees a portion of these loans, which are made by private lenders and are only available to active-duty military, veterans, and their spouses. VA loans have no minimum credit score requirement. But the VA guidelines help ensure applicants will have sufficient income to afford the loan.

USDA loans

Very low-income Americans who want to buy homes in certain rural areas may be eligible for a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA funds these loans, and there’s no minimum credit score requirement.

Conventional loans

A conventional loan is one that’s not backed by any government agency. To qualify for a conventional loan, you’ll typically need a credit score of at least 620 for fixed-rate loans, and 640 for adjustable-rate mortgages, according to Fannie Mae .

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during home ownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among insurers, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

Credible has a partnership with a home insurance broker. You can compare free home insurance quotes through Credible's partner here . It's fast, easy, and the whole process can be completed entirely online.

Advertisement