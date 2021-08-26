Today's mortgage refinance rates: 10-year, 15-year terms mark 2 weeks at near-record lows | August 26, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for August 26, 2021, which are a mixed bag from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, one key mortgage refinance rate rose, one fell, and two remained unchanged compared to yesterday’s.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, up from 2.500%, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Day-to-day fluctuations are common with mortgage refinance rates, so homeowners looking to refinance might want to lock in their rates today while they’re lower. Rates for a 30-year refinance, which are the most common, dropped to 2.750% today, giving homeowners an opportunity to save on interest while keeping their monthly payment manageable. And homeowners who can swing a higher payment and want to reap interest savings can find a bargain with either 15-year or 10-year terms. Rates for both terms have stuck at 2.125% for 14 consecutive days.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is down from yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.625%. This is up from yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.625%, down from 2.750% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

Is now a good time to refinance?

Mortgage refinance rates have been at historic lows all year. It’s unlikely they’ll go much lower and extremely possible they’ll begin to rise in coming months. But low rates aren’t the only factors that determine whether now is a good time for you to refinance your home loan.

Everyone’s situation is different, but generally it may be a good time to refinance if …

You’ll be able to get a lower interest rate than you currently have

Refinancing will save you money over the life of your home loan

Your savings from refinancing will ultimately exceed closing costs

You know you’ll be staying in your home long enough to recoup the costs of refinancing

You have sufficient equity in your home to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI)

If your home needs significant, costly repairs it might be a good time to refinance in order to withdraw some equity to pay for those repairs. Just be aware that lenders generally limit the amount you can take from your home in a cash-out refinance.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

Are there any cons to refinancing?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a good way to lower interest costs over the life of a loan, shorten your repayment term, or secure a lower interest rate. But refinancing has some potential pitfalls, too.

It’s possible for refinancing to actually cost you more money than you’ll save if …

You refinance into a repayment term that’s longer than your original mortgage. Longer repayment terms usually mean lower monthly payments — but higher interest rates and greater interest costs over the life of a loan. To reap the most savings from a refinance, try refinancing into a shorter term than you have for your current mortgage.

You sell your home before you reach the break-even point on your new loan. Like your original mortgage, your refinance will come with closing costs. And it will take some time before your savings add up to as much as your closing costs.

That said, the con you need to consider first is closing costs. You’ll need to fund these from your own pocket, or roll them into the loan (which raises its lifetime costs). Closing costs typically run 3% to 5% — or more — of the amount you’re borrowing. So if you want to refinance your $200,000 loan to get a lower interest rate, you’ll pay an estimated $6,000 to $10,000 in closing costs.

