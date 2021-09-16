Most reliable refinance term? 20-year rates mark 100+ days under 3% | Sept. 16, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Sept. 16, 2021, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates held steady since yesterday for the most part — only 10-year refinance rates increased slightly.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, unchanged

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, up from 1.875%, +0.125

Whether you’re a homeowner who’s been paying your current mortgage for a few years or more than a decade, today’s refinance rates could yield significant interest savings for you. To minimize interest costs over the life of your loan, look to 10-year rates, which have held below 2.250% for 43 days. To reduce your interest rate while maintaining a manageable monthly payment, consider 20-year rates, which have sat well below 3% for 116 days.

If you're thinking of refinancing your home mortgage, consider using Credible. Whether you're interested in saving money on your monthly mortgage payments, or considering a cash-out refinance, Credible's free online tool will let you compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.375%. This is the same as yesterday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduced total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.000%. This is up from yesterday. A 10-year refinance will help you may off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

You can explore your mortgage refinance options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare rates and lenders.

Think it might be the right time to refinance? You can explore your mortgage refinance options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare rates and lenders.

When is it worth it to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a great way to save money. But it’s not always the best move for every homeowner.

People refinance for a number of reasons, including to get a lower interest rate, change their monthly payment amount, and lower their interest costs. Generally, if you can lower your interest rate by at least 0.75%, refinancing might be a good move.

Here’s an example of how refinancing can save you money: If you refinance your 30-year, $300,000 loan at 4% into a new 30-year loan with a 3.25% interest rate, you’ll lower your monthly payment from $1,432 to $1,306. That’s a monthly savings of $126, which adds up to $45,360 over the life of the mortgage.

But before you refinance, be sure to weigh closing costs, and calculate how long it will take before your savings from the refinance cover the expenses of refinancing.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

Be sure to shop around and compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders if you decide to refinance your mortgage.

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How to find the best refinance rate

Some factors that affect the refinance rate you’ll get are out of your control. But you can take several steps to ensure you secure the best refinance rate available to you. Here are some to consider.

Save for closing costs

You may be aware that it’s a good idea to save for a down payment when you’re first buying a house. Even though you can get a loan with little or no down payment, having at least a 20% down payment affords numerous advantages — including the ability to avoid PMI.

But it’s also a good idea to save up for closing costs, which — according to Freddie Mac — can average $5,000.

Polish your credit

Just as when you bought your home, your credit score and history affect your refinance rate, so it’s a good idea to make sure your credit is in the best possible shape.

Check your credit report for any errors, such as incorrect information of duplicated accounts. Pay off as much other debt as you can to improve your debt-to-income ratio. And pay down credit card balances to reduce your credit utilization.

Comparison shop

Just as you would compare quotes from multiple vendors for an expensive home repair, you should look at loans and mortgage interest rates from multiple lenders. Each lender has its own methods for setting interest rates, so shopping around could help you find the lowest rate available to you.

In fact, getting five rate quotes could save you $3,000 over the life of your mortgage, according to a Freddie Mac survey .

Credible also has a partnership with a home insurance broker. You can compare free home insurance quotes through Credible's partner here.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask?

