$1.3 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Check your tickets!
A ticket was topping over $1 million was sold in Philadelphia at a Sunoco on the 600 block of Walnut Lane.
Lottery officials say the winning ticket was an Extreme Green ticket, which is a $20 Fast Play game.
In total, the winner who bought the lucky ticket will receive $1,361,339.
The store itself will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
