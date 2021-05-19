$1.3 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia

article

Check your tickets!

A ticket was topping over $1 million was sold in Philadelphia at a Sunoco on the 600 block of Walnut Lane.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was an Extreme Green ticket, which is a $20 Fast Play game.

In total, the winner who bought the lucky ticket will receive $1,361,339.

The store itself will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

