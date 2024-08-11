1 dead, 1 critical after 3 people intentionally struck by car: officials

A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after police say the pair were intentionally struck by a car in Lehigh County.

Whitehall Township police say Rajgion Davis hit Francesca Washington’s unoccupied car around 6 p.m. Friday night, on North 14th Street, and then drove off.

As Washington assessed the damage, police say Rajgion circled back, driving directly into Washington and two neighbors out walking their dog.

Davis was later taken into custody after reportedly taking off on foot and is facing homicide charges.

One of the neighbors struck, identified as Stephen Fistner, died from his injuries at the hospital. Washington is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police Fistner pushed his wife out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the incident and search for a motive. Davis is charged with criminal homicide, and other related charges. He was arraigned and is being held at Lehigh County Jail without bail.