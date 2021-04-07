1 dead, 1 critical in Germantown shooting, as Philly violence rages

article

More blood is shed in Philadelphia as a 21-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old man is in critical condition in a shooting in Germantown.

Officials say the two men were driven by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center. The 21-year-old man was shot twice and was pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old victim was shot once and placed in critical condition.

Police found the scene on the 2100 block of Windrim Avenue.

An investigation is underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

