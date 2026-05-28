Gov. Shapiro announces major traffic upgrades coming to South Philly, sports complex

The Brief Gov. Shapiro announced a nearly $30M plan to upgrade traffic in South Philadelphia and the sports complex. Infrastructure plans include adding a second left-turn lane from Front Street to I-95, and a westbound entry ramp to 76 from 7th Street. Other upgrades include installing new traffic signals and signage.



Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced a multi-million dollar plan to address traffic congestion in South Philadelphia and within the sports complex.

What we know:

Speaking inside Citizens Bank Park, Shapiro touted the nearly $30M traffic plan that he said promises to reduce congestion, ensure public safety, and strengthen public transit access.

"We are kick-starting multiple infrastructure projects that will tackle the biggest pain points causing congestion for traffic moving through the complex to roadways like 76 and I-95," Shapiro said.

A second left turn lane from Front Street to I-95 was just completed and, according to the governor, "is already making life easier for commuters." Meanwhile, construction will soon start on a westbound entry ramp to 76 from 7th Street.

Other upgrades include creating a traffic operations center within the sports complex and installing new traffic signals with upgraded traffic signage.

With a number of large events upcoming this summer, like the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game, Shapiro said plans are in the works to develop a complex-wide strategy to better traffic flow during big events.

And with added traffic from newly opened and ongoing developments, officials will conduct a Freight Network Study to determine the best routes for increasing commercial traffic between PhilaPort and the Bellwether District as both areas grow.

What they're saying:

Shapiro believes the traffic upgrades aren't limited to just the sports complex, but all of South Philadelphia, which he called a "critical economic hub" for the city and Pennsylvania.

"I know every single guest can speak to the pain it can be sometimes after a busy game and a whole lot of traffic," he said. "We're attracting a whole lot of attention to South Philly and it's important that we get traffic and infrastructure right, not just for us here, but for the millions of Philadelphians and visitors who move through this stretch every day who deserve traffic that flows, and flows safely."