1 dead, 1 injured after crane collapse in University City

One person has died after a crane collapsed in University City Tuesday night, according to officials, and a second man sustained unknown injuries.

Crews were called to the 3100 block of Convention Avenue Tuesday night, about 8:30, on the report of a construction accident.

A 55-year-old man is dead after a crane collapse in University City

They arrived to find a 55-year-old man trapped under a crane. The man was trapped an undetermined amount of time.

The man was freed from underneath the crane and was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There was no word on the extent of the second man's injuries.

According to fire officials, heavy equipment was being moved off a tractor trailer to a construction site when the crane fell.

An investigation is underway.

