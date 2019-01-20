1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Newark

One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a head-on crash in Newark, Delaware.

The crash occured around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say an Infiniti G37 driver traveling northbound on Polly Drummond Road when they drifted into the path of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, striking the vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were transported to Christiana Hospital.

The driver of the Infinity, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Elam, of Wilmington, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

State police say he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and potential impairment on his behalf is undetermined at this time.

The 44-year-old driver of the Jeep Wrangler sustained non-life threatening injuries. Impairment on his behalf is not being considered a factor in the crash.

Polly Drummond Road was closed for about three hours near Foxfire Drive as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.