1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at property in West Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA - One person is dead and another is injured in a double shooting that police say happened at a property in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 7300 block of Sommers Road just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say a man and a woman were both shot. Authorities have not pubically identified the victims.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.