1 dead, 2 injured following Sunday morning crash in Philly

The Brief One person is dead, and another two people are injured following a crash that occurred at Adams Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. The deceased has been identified as Kelvin Williams, 57. The driver of the vehicle that struck Williams' Ford fled the scene.



What we know:

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 14, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Investigators say that a newer-model black Dodge Durango lost control and struck a 2002 Ford F-150, causing it to overturn. The driver of the Ford, who has since been identified as Kelvin Williams, 57, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers, ages 52 and 74, were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene. Witnesses say the vehicle had heavily-tinted windows and a tinted license plate cover.

Police are looking to identify the owner and operator of the Dodge.