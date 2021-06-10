1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside bar in Upper Darby Township, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that erupted outside a bar in Upper Darby Township that left one person dead and two others wounded.

Officers from Upper Darby Township Police Department and neighboring departments swarmed Rudy's Tavern on the 7100 block of Marshall Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say at least two victims were found near the bar along with several spent shell casings.

Just before 4 a.m. officers learned that a woman was wounded when her car was peppered with gunfire near Rudy's Tavern. It's unclear if she was involved in the fracas that lead to the shooting or if she was passing by.

Delaware County First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse told reporters that the two injured victims suffered only minor injuries. Police have not been able to interview either victim, according to Rouse.

Upper Darby police believe there were two shooters involved. No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation.

Police shut down Rudy's Tavern in the wake of the shooting for not having a valid liquor license. Investigators are reviewing security footage taken from the building.

"I don’t believe it was necessarily bar-related," Rouse said. "I wouldn’t attribute it to a nuisance bar at this point."

