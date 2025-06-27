1 dead, 3 injured in Trenton shooting: police
TRENTON - One person is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in New Jersey's capital city.
Investigators say over a dozen shots were fired during the shooting that took place just blocks away from the New Jersey State House.
No arrests have been reported.
What we know:
Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the 100 block of Passaic Street in Trenton around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
One shooting victim died and three others were taken to Capital Health System's Fuld Hospital. Their conditions are not known.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly shooting.
The condition of the surviving victims also remains unknown.