1 dead, 3 injured in Trenton shooting: police

Published  June 27, 2025 6:21am EDT
One person is dead and three others are injured in a shooting that erupted overnight in Trenton.

TRENTON - One person is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in New Jersey's capital city.

Investigators say over a dozen shots were fired during the shooting that took place just blocks away from the New Jersey State House.

No arrests have been reported. 

What we know:

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the 100 block of Passaic Street in Trenton around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

One shooting victim died and three others were taken to Capital Health System's Fuld Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly shooting.

The condition of the surviving victims also remains unknown.

