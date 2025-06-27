1 dead, 3 injured in Trenton shooting: police

The Brief One person is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting erupted overnight in Trenton. Police say over a dozen shots were fired during the barrage of gunfire. No arrests have been reported.



One person is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in New Jersey's capital city.

Investigators say over a dozen shots were fired during the shooting that took place just blocks away from the New Jersey State House.

No arrests have been reported.

What we know:

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the 100 block of Passaic Street in Trenton around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

One shooting victim died and three others were taken to Capital Health System's Fuld Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly shooting.

The condition of the surviving victims also remains unknown.