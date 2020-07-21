1 dead after car fire on I-95; Southbound lanes reopen following investigation
PHILADELPHIA - One man has died after a minivan burst into flames following a crash on I-95 in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police say the minivan was involved in a collision with another vehicle before it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m.
After putting out the fire, authorities say they found a deceased man inside the vehicle.
The deadly crash prompted authorities to shut down the highway at the Vine Street Expressway exit as authorities investigated the crash. The roadway reopened around 9 a.m.
Two other people involved in the crash were unharmed, according to state police.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP