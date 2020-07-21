Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after car fire on I-95; Southbound lanes reopen following investigation

1 dead after crash, car fire on I-95 Tuesday morning

Authorities say they found a deceased male inside a minivan that had burst into flames after a crash.

PHILADELPHIA - One man has died after a minivan burst into flames following a crash on I-95 in Philadelphia Tuesday morning. 

Pennsylvania State Police say the minivan was involved in a collision with another vehicle before it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. 

After putting out the fire, authorities say they found a deceased man inside the vehicle. 

The deadly crash prompted authorities to shut down the highway at the Vine Street Expressway exit as authorities investigated the crash. The roadway reopened around 9 a.m. 

Two other people involved in the crash were unharmed, according to state police. 

