1 dead after early morning car crash and fire in Germantown

Philadelphia police investigate the cause of a single-car fatal accident in Germantown.

Officials say police and fire crews were called to 6300 Lincoln Drive, in Germantown, Sunday morning, about 5:15, for an auto accident.

Crews arrived to discover a car on fire at the location.

The driver, a man thought to be between the ages of 20 to 30, hit a tree, officials said, at which point, the car caught fire.

The driver was taken to Einstein Medical Center. There was no word on the driver’s condition.

A passenger in the car died at the scene.

Accident Investigation Division is investigating the crash.