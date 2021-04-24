1 dead after tractor trailer goes over bridge on Pa Turnpike in Bristol Twp.

article

One person was killed along the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a portion of the tractor trailer they were driving went over a bridge and landed in the Neshaminy Creek, officials said.

The accident happened just before 1:30, early Saturday morning, in Bristol Township. Authorities said the driver of a dual tandem tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on the turnpike when the front portion of the tractor trailer went over the bridge above Newportville Road and landed in Neshaminy Creek, below the turnpike.

According to authorities, the driver was killed. Troopers said no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

One eastbound lane on the turnpike was shut down a few hours while troopers conducted an investigation. Newportville Road, below the turnpike was to be used as a recovery area and was set to be closed until mid-morning, according to officials with Bristol Township.

