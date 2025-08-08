Philly man charged in Oxford Valley Mall shooting

The Brief 33-year-old Shannon James Lewis has been arrested for involvement in the Oxford Valley Mall shooting police say. A man was shot in his left arm at a bus stop near the mall, causing it to go on full lockdown. Lewis was caught and faces numerous charges for the incident with bail set at $750,000.



33-year-old Shannon James Lewis has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a SEPTA stop near Oxford Valley Mall.

The backstory:

On June 19, a dispute broke out around 5:03 p.m. in which police received a report of a shooting near the Oxford Valley Mall.

Witnesses say that the victim had a short conversation with Lewis before he opened fire at a bus stop near the mall's JC Penney. The victim was shot in his left arm.

Lewis fled the scene on foot.

What we know:

Investigators were able to find Lewis by using surveillance footage from the Oxford Valley Mall and by tracking his SEPTA card. The surveillance showed his route from the mall to his home.

Police went to Lewis' home where they discovered the revolver that was used in the shooting.

Lewis was arrested this morning and was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held at $750,000 bail, 10%.



