1 dead and 1 injured after shooting outside a bar in Holmesburg

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside of a bar in Holmesburg late Monday.

According to officials, police responded to the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue about 11 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting outside of a bar.

Police arrived on scene, but found only bullets. Officials say there were no victims at the location.

Investigators later learned two gunshot victims arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

A 44-yer-old man was shot once and is listed as stable.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.