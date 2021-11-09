1 dead, 7 injured, including firefighter, after blazing fire in Tioga

One person has died and seven others, including a firefighter, were injured as a result of a blazing fire in the Tioga section of the city.

The blaze broke out shortly after 3 a.m. on the 3600 block of North 21st.

Authorities say a heavy fire was emitted from the first floor upon arrival and it took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that three people jumped from the upper floor windows of the three-story rowhouse that was on fire.

Jihada Stevenson, who is pregnant, was one of the people that jumped to escape the flames.

"I landed on both of my feet. I don’t know how I landed what God was intending for me but he definitely put me on both of my feet I’m grateful for that," she said.

Stevenson's boyfriend has more serious injuries after jumping from the second floor, including a broken nose.

Altogether, seven people were taken to local area hospitals but their conditions are unknown at this time. There were a total of 10 evacuees at the scene.

The victim was identified as a woman, but further details about her identity were not released.

Authorities also added that there were no smoke alarms presents at the home where the fire broke out. Ultimately, three homes were impacted by the fire.

The firefighter injured reportedly suffered minor injuries.

