1 dead, multiple injured after shooting in West Philly: police sources

An investigation is underway involving multiple victims in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

There is a large police presence at 40th and Brown Streets.

Police say one person has died.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that two crime scenes may be related in this incident.

A Ford Edge drove into a Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 29 at 4th and Girard. The Ford Edge has a bullet hole in the door and the driver's side tire was flattened, as seen in the picture below.

This investigation is ongoing.

