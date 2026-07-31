Man critically injured after being found engulfed in flames in Kensington

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The Brief Police responded to the 3400 block of Kensington Avenue after receiving a report of someone screaming. A passerby told officers that a 34-year-old man had been found on the ground engulfed in flames. The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was not suspicious.



A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after he was found engulfed in flames along Kensington Avenue on Friday, police said.

What happened

Philadelphia police responded to the 3400 block of Kensington Avenue on July 31 for a report of a person screaming.

When officers arrived, a passerby told them that a man had been found lying on the ground engulfed in flames.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

What investigators said

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and determined that the fire was not suspicious.

Police did not provide additional information about how the fire started or what happened before the man was found.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the East Detective Division.

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Detective Division or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.