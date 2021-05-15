1 dead, several wounded in weekend violence across Philadelphia

article

Another violent weekend in Philadelphia saw one man killed and several wounded in shootings and stabbings across the city, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers in Philadelphia's 14th district said a 22-year-old man died after he was shot once in the head on the 7400 block of Fayette Street late Saturday night. Police have not reported any arrests and have not said what sparked the deadly shooting.

Officers in North Philadelphia said a 67-year-old man is in stable condition after he was found stabbed several times on the 500 West Erie Avenue around midnight Saturday. Several blocks north of the stabbing, officers said a 57-year-old man was shot in the hip and hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests were reported in either incident, according to police.

Police over the weekend said two men were critically wounded in a shooting and stabbing inside Philadelphia bars. A man in his 40s was shot in the neck inside Bar 50 in Parkside early Saturday morning and a 51-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at Knock Out Sports Bar.

Two shooting victims arrived at Temple University Hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in the lower body in North Philadelphia, according to police. Officers said the men, ages 23 and 25, were struck by gunfire on the 600 block of Diamond Street just after 2 p.m. No arrests were reported, but officers said a firearm was found during their investigation.

Police say two women were shot and another was stabbed in separate incidents across the city on Saturday night. A man is expected to survive after police said he was stabbed in the wrist late Saturday in South Philadelphia.

Officers at a detention center in Holmesburg said a 37-year-old man was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital after he was stabbed multiple times. He is expected to survive.

The increase in deadly violence that made 2020 one of Philadelphia's bloodiest years has not stopped so far in 2021. According to the latest data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 192 homicides this years which is a 32% increase from last May.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter