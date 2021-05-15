2 men driven to hospital following shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia after two men young men arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the shooting happened on the 600 block of Diamond Street around just after 2 p.m. The victims, ages 25 and 27, were each hit in the lower body by gunfire.
Both men were driven to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in stable condition, according to police.
Officers said a firearm was found during their investigation. No arrests have been reported.
