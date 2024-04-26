1 injured after 2 fights with 5 students at Abington Senior High; lockdown initiated, police called: officials

article

Abington Senior High School was the scene of two fights, in which one student was injured, a lockdown and administrators calling the police.

Abington School District Superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Fecher, emailed a notification of the events that transpired Friday, around 2 p.m., at the school.

Five students were said to have been involved in two separate fights in two different parts of the school building, according to Dr. Fecher.

One student was injured and "required medical attention." There were no details regarding the student’s condition or if the student was hospitalized.

After the fights started, school officials enacted a lockdown, while administrators took control of the situation and ended the fights.

In the interim, Abington police were called to the school. Officials said the students involved in the fight met with police at the school. One student was said to have a pocketknife in their possession, but there were no other details if the knife played any role in either of the fights.

According to Dr. Fecher, more details were said to be released later Friday and went on to say violence in any form is not acceptable.