3 pedestrians struck by minivan in Kensington hit-and-run: police
PHILADELPHIA - Three pedestrians were injured, one critically, after being hit by a vehicle that police say fled the scene in Kensington Monday night.
Two men and one woman were crossing the intersection of B and Venango streets when a minivan drove around a stopped vehicle.
Police say the minivan struck all three pedestrians, then drove off.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition with head trauma and internal injuries.
Both men, ages 32 and 59, were treated for wrist injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspected driver or vehicle to contact the department.