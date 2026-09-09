Camden uses cameras, drones to catch illegal dumping across city

The Brief Camden is using cameras and drones to fight illegal dumping, which officials say costs the city millions each year. Police have released footage of people dumping trash and are asking residents to report violations. A bulk waste collection event is scheduled for Thursday at Thorn Street and Whitman Avenue.



Camden officials say illegal dumping is a major issue costing the city millions of dollars each year, and they are taking new steps to crack down by using technology and public tips. Police are now using camera networks and drones to monitor areas where dumping is common, according to city officials.

Cracking down on illegal dumping across Camden

What we know:

Police say the camera networks and drones are being used to watch for illegal dumping in spots that have seen high activity. These cameras are set in open view rather than hidden, with the goal of making people aware monitoring is happening.

"These cameras are not hidden. As the Chief and the Mayor have said here frequently we want people to know that we are looking, we are watching," said Captain Gordon Harvey.

Footage already captured shows examples of illegal dumping, including a woman caught on video tossing household trash bags from a car window and another woman unloading a U-Haul full of trash into a private dumpster.

What they're saying:

"The bad actors who dump illegally, simply don’t care about our city," said Mayor Victor Carstarphen. He said city crews often find mattresses, trash bags, oil containers and bulky items scattered throughout neighborhoods.

Neighbors say the dumping is affecting daily life by drawing pests and making their community unsafe.

"It is ridiculous man. They got dumpsters all around the community. You can go walk and take it to the dumpster," said Damon Sager, who lives off of Collings Rd. Sager added, "You can’t say it is home if you are illegally dumping."

Local perspective:

"So we are trying to hit them where it counts. We are hitting them in their pockets," said Mayor Carstarphen.

Police have said they will continue efforts to catch those breaking the law and urge compliance. "We have our eyes on you and our goal is to get compliance," said Harvey.

To help residents avoid illegal dumping, Camden is holding a special bulk waste collection event on Thursday.

City officials say the event will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Thorn Street and Whitman Avenue, and encourage residents to use the collection instead of dumping in unauthorized areas.

Illegal dumping impacts Camden’s environment and community safety, with city officials saying it costs millions of dollars each year and leaves neighborhoods littered with hazardous items.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared how many people have been caught or fined using the new technology, or if additional events are planned beyond the upcoming bulk waste collection.