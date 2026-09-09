Philadelphia man arrested after stabbing on Blue Route during road rage incident

The Brief Police arrested Samuel Marquez, 40, after a stabbing Sunday night on the Blue Route, according to officials. The incident began as what appears to be a road rage attack and involved multiple vehicles, according to court documents. More arrests and charges could follow, police say.



Police arrested 40-year-old Samuel Marquez from Philadelphia for a stabbing that happened on the Blue Route on Sunday night, according to officials. Investigators say Marquez was also wanted in Delaware County for a robbery dating back to March 2023.

What we know:

Court documents show the stabbing followed what appears to be a road rage encounter.

The victim told police he was driving his Mercedes-Benz on I-76 when a minivan and an Acura merged from the shoulder, cutting him off.

He honked his horn and passed them, then passed a U-Haul allegedly driven by Marquez. Marquez was reportedly in a caravan with the minivan and Acura, and the cars were driven by family members helping him move.

When the victim exited I-476-South, all three vehicles tried to box him in and the U-Haul rear-ended him, according to court documents. Multiple people got out, and Marquez and another man punched the victim, the documents say.

The victim said he heard Marquez allegedly threaten to get a knife, so he ran to the median to escape. He later returned to collect license plate numbers and was stabbed in the left side by Marquez, according to court documents. All three vehicles then drove off south on I-476.

"I seen him get punched in the face and then next thing I know he swung around and another guy punched him in the face and then he ran across the lanes in front of us," shared a couple who witnessed the attack, and asked to remain anonymous.

A witness who saw the victim standing in the median on I-476 on Sunday said, "He ran right in front of our truck and he looked like he had the crap beaten out of him. He looked really disheveled, surprised, I felt bad for him."

Timeline:

Pennsylvania State Police responded after the stabbing. The search for the involved vehicles ended at a Sunoco station at County Line Road and Lancaster Avenue in Rosemont. Lower Merion Police took a U-Haul passenger into custody and located Marquez sitting on a park bench nearby in Bryn Mawr. Radnor Police then found a knife tossed on County Line Road that they believe was used in the stabbing, documents say.

According to Upper Chichester Township Police, Marquez was wanted for an armed robbery at Royal Farms on Market Street in March 2023.

What's next:

Online records indicate Marquez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month to face his charges in Delaware County. Police say more arrests and charges could come related to Sunday’s incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone else will be charged or how many total people could face charges. The specific condition of the victim after the attack has not been detailed.